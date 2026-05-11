Memorial service planned for Forsyth County teens killed in spring break crash

CUMMING, GA — Friends and family are gathering Monday evening to remember three Forsyth County teenagers killed in a spring break crash in Florida.

A memorial service for 18-year-old Jackson Mobley, 17-year-old Charlotte Martin and 16-year-old Jaylyn Fehr is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at Browns Bridge Church in Cumming.

The teens were traveling to the Gulf Coast for spring break when the crash happened April 6 in Franklin County, Florida.

Authorities say the vehicle Mobley was driving left the highway, struck a tree and caught fire.

Mobley died in the crash along with Martin and Fehr.

Mobley’s younger sister, Jamison Mobley, was pulled from the wreckage before the fire and continues to recover from her injuries.

Jamison Mobley, 17

All four teens attended Horizon Christian Academy.

A memorial has also been placed along the stretch of road near St. George Island where the crash happened. Three blue crosses now stand at the site of the wreck.

WSB Radio’s Graham Carroll contributed to this story.