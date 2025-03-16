LIVE UPDATES: Tornado watch issued for metro Atlanta until 4 A.M.

A severe weather outbreak is expected to hit the state of Georgia and Metro Atlanta Saturday night into Sunday morning.

WSB Radio meteorologist Christina Edwards is tracking the storms as they move into Georgia.

A tornado watch has been issued for metro Atlanta and several north Georgia counties until 4 a.m. meaning conditions are favorable for a tornado to form.

Remember, tornado sirens are only to warn people who are outdoors. You may not hear sirens if a warning is issued.

LIVE UPDATES:

10:20PM: Tornado damage already reported in southeast Birmingham, those same storms will be in Carrol County around 90 minutes from now (11:30pm).