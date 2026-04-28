Late Congressman David Scott to lie in state at Georgia Capitol Friday

ATLANTA — The late David Scott will lie in state in the rotunda at the Georgia State Capitol on Friday.

Governor Brian Kemp issued an executive order to honor Scott’s life and memory.

Scott served the state for more than 50 years, first as a member of the Georgia General Assembly and later in the U.S. House representing Georgia’s 13th Congressional District. He served his metro Atlanta congressional constituents for more than two decades.

Scott died last week at the age of 80.

Last week, Kemp also ordered flags to be lowered to half-staff in Scott’s honor.