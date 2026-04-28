Postal worker killed after truck flips during delivery route

DEKALB COUNTY, GA — A U.S. Postal Service mail carrier was killed in a crash while delivering mail in DeKalb County.

DeKalb County police say the accident happened on Larkspur Terrace, just off Glenwood Road in Belvedere Park.

The worker, identified as 40-year-old Tinisha Cade, was on her mail route in a postal truck when another car turned onto Larkspur Terrace and hit the truck, causing it to flip onto its side.

Cade died as a result of the crash.

The United States Postal Service says it is deeply saddened by the loss and will provide counseling services to employees at the Decatur Post Office as the investigation continues.

Officials have not said whether the other driver will face any charges.

This is the second time in recent months that a DeKalb postal worker has died while on the job.

WSB Radio’s Austin Eller contributed to this story.