Tough job market pushes more graduates toward master’s degrees

ATLANTA — Thousands of young workers are turning to higher education as they navigate one of the toughest job markets in decades.

Thousands of young workers are turning to higher education as they face one of the toughest job markets in decades.

Many are pursuing master’s degrees in hopes of improving their chances as employers reduce hiring amid global economic turbulence and the rise of artificial intelligence.

Graduates are now entering a job market that looks very different from when they began their studies, as the rapid expansion of artificial intelligence has reshaped hiring expectations.

Law school applications have increased 32% this year compared to the average over the past four years.

Thousands of young workers say they are hoping advanced degrees will give them an edge as they compete for fewer opportunities.

Bloomberg’s Matt Piper contributed to this story.