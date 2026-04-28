New system could alert beachgoers to shark attacks in real time

Alabama has become the first state to implement a real-time shark alert system aimed at keeping beachgoers informed and safe.

The system is designed to look and sound like an Amber Alert on a mobile phone, notifying people on the beach if a shark attack has occurred.

“That would enable us to notify everybody on a county beach that an attack has occurred and they can all make their own decisions based on that,” said Tom Taylor.

According to officials, the alerts would go out to people on county beaches in real time.

Last year, there were 25 unprovoked shark bites in the U.S., including one fatality.