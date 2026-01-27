Justice Department refiles lawsuit against Raffensperger for failure to provide voter information

ATLANTA — The Justice Department re-filed a lawsuit against Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger seeking voter information from the state.

This time, the DOJ filed the lawsuit in Atlanta after a federal judge dismissed the first lawsuit and said it was filed in the wrong city in Macon.

Raffensperger was accused of not providing necessary information that was requested to see if Georgia followed federal election laws.

The Justice Department is suing for access to Georgia’s computerized statewide voter registration list, including names, birth dates, driver’s license numbers and the last four digits of their social security numbers.