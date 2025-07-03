Local

Georgia Secretary of State announces multi-phase audit of voter rolls

By WSB Radio News Staff
Brad Raffensperger
By WSB Radio News Staff

ATLANTA, GA — Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger has announced a multi-phase audit of Georgia’s voter rolls will start this summer.

He says they’ll be using a new verification tool to audit the accuracy of residential addresses, which will be the first phase.

The audit will include a comparison of the data from the United States postal service to identify voters who may have moved, as well as data from other states’ voter lists and department of drivers’ services lists.

“There are no ‘off-years’ in keeping elections secure,” said Raffensperger. “We will have a statewide election this year, and a general election in 2026. We will use this period over the Summer of 2025 to take every step to maintain the accuracy of Georgia’s voter registration lists.”

The audit is expected to start in July and end in September 2025.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!