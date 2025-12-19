Justice Department sues Georgia, other states for failure to provide voter rolls

ATLANTA — Georgia is among several states that has been sued by the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division for what officials call a “failure to produce full voter registration lists upon request.”

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger is accused of not providing necessary information that was requested to see if Georgia followed federal election laws.

Officials say Georgia has the cleanest voter rolls in the country. The state verifies citizenship through the federal save database, and uses social security data to remove dead voters.

“The law is clear: states need to give us this information, so we can do our duty to protect American citizens from vote dilution,” said Assistant Attorney General Harmeet K. Dhillon of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division. “Today’s filings show that regardless of which party is in charge of a particular state, the Department of Justice will firmly stand on the side of election integrity and transparency.”

Justice Department officials announced Thursday they also sued the District of Columbia, Illinois, and Wisconsin.

“This brings the Justice Department’s nationwide total to 22,” Justice Department officials say.