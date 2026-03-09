Judge blocks Fulton DA’s effort to intervene in Trump attorney fees dispute

FULTON COUNTY, GA — A Fulton County judge has denied District Attorney Fani Willis’ motion to intervene in the dispute over attorney fees in the dismissed election interference case against President Donald Trump.

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee ruled that Willis and her office cannot take part in the matter because her earlier disqualification from the case still applies.

McAfee said that the disqualification means just that, noting the head of the Prosecuting Attorneys’ Council is already involved in the case.

The judge also ruled Fulton County itself can participate in the proceedings because the county funds the district attorney’s office through its budget.

Attorney Steve Sadow, who represented Trump, responded to the ruling on social media.

“Judge McAfee has properly denied DA Willis’ motion to intervene in POTUS’ action for reimbursement of attorney fees because her disqualification for improper conduct bars Willis and her office from any further participation in this dismissed, lawfare case,” Sadow said.

Last month, Trump and several co-defendants renewed their effort to recover nearly $17 million in legal fees that are tied to the now-dismissed election interference case in Fulton County.

Trump attorney Steve Sadow, speaking previously with WSB Radio, defended the request for reimbursement. The total sought exceeds $17 million, including more than $6 million in attorney fees requested by Trump alone.

Willis’ office has pushed back on the reimbursement effort, arguing the request is not warranted despite the case’s dismissal.

Trump and 18 co-defendants were indicted in Fulton County in August of 2023. Prosecutors accused them of participating in a wide-ranging effort to overturn the state’s election results.