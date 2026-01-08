Trump seeks $6.26 million in attorney fees after Fulton County racketeering case dismissal

FULTON COUNTY, GA — Defense attorney Steve Sadow seeks to have Fulton County pay a whopping $6,261,613.08 to six law firms and two businesses which handled parts of the case defending President Donald Trump against charges he broke Georgia law trying to overturn his election loss.

The filing comes after Fulton County DA Fani Willis was disqualified for “misconduct,” and the prosecutor who appointed himself to the case declined to move it forward.

The motion Sadow details more than $6.26 million in legal bills handling the election-meddling defense.

County Commission Chairman Robb Pitts tells WSB the judge in the case would decide which costs are “reasonable.”