Bill passes requiring Fulton Co. taxpayers to pay legal fees for Trump in election interference case

ATLANTA — Georgia lawmakers advanced a bill that would require taxpayers in Fulton County to pay the legal bills for president Donald Trump from the attempt to overturn his 2020 election loss in the state.

The bill would enable compensation from Fulton County for attorneys’ fees and other legal costs in criminal cases in which a prosecutor has been disqualified. In November of 2024, a US Judge dismissed the election interference case against Trump.

Trump and 18 co-defendants were indicted in Fulton County in August 2023. The accusations included asking Georgia’s Republican secretary of state to find enough votes for Trump to win the battleground state, harassing an election worker and attempting to persuade Georgia lawmakers to ignore the will of voters and appoint a new slate of electoral college electors.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis was disqualified from the election interference case by a state appeals court based on a romantic relationship she had with special prosecutor Nathan Wade, whom Willis hired to lead the case.

The bill goes back to the senate for final approval.