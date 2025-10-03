Local

Hispanic journalist Mario Guevara deported from US

By WSB Radio News Staff
US Immigration Reporter Arrest FILE - Mario Guevara, the metro Atlanta-based Spanish-language reporter, covers a protest against immigration enforcement on Buford Highway in Georgia, on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025. (Miguel Martinez/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP, File) (Miguel Martinez/AP)
DEKALB COUNTY, GA — Hispanic journalist Mario Guevara has left the United States.

According to the Committee to Protect Journalists, Guevara was deported on a flight early Friday morning around 4 a.m.

This comes after a federal court refused to block his deportation.

Guevara’s legal team says he was in the country legally on the path to getting a green card when he was detained while reporting at a DeKalb County immigration protest in June.

