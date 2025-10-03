Hispanic journalist Mario Guevara deported from US

DEKALB COUNTY, GA — Hispanic journalist Mario Guevara has left the United States.
According to the Committee to Protect Journalists, Guevara was deported on a flight early Friday morning around 4 a.m.
This comes after a federal court refused to block his deportation.
Guevara’s legal team says he was in the country legally on the path to getting a green card when he was detained while reporting at a DeKalb County immigration protest in June.
BREAKING🚨 Journalist Mario Guevara has officially been deported Friday from the United States back to his native El Salvador. This is a shameful erosion of press freedom in the U.S. — the first time that CPJ has documented this type of retaliation related to reporting.… pic.twitter.com/oaA8fdIlIG— Committee to Protect Journalists (@pressfreedom) October 3, 2025