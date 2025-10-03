Hispanic journalist Mario Guevara deported from US

DEKALB COUNTY, GA — Hispanic journalist Mario Guevara has left the United States.

According to the Committee to Protect Journalists, Guevara was deported on a flight early Friday morning around 4 a.m.

This comes after a federal court refused to block his deportation.

Guevara’s legal team says he was in the country legally on the path to getting a green card when he was detained while reporting at a DeKalb County immigration protest in June.