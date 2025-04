ATHENS -- College baseball rankings updates have officially made the Georgia-Texas series this weekend a top-5 matchup.

The Bulldogs (28-2, 8-1 SEC) are red-hot, off to their best start through 30 games in program history.

The Longhorns (23-3, 8-1) are one of four SEC teams, including UGA, that own a share of first place in the conference.

Georgia kept its No. 3 ranking in D1Baseball’s top 25 poll, which is used by ESPN broadcasts.

Read more at DawgNation.