Georgia continues to shatter early voting records as election day approaches

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Georgia is seeing record numbers of early, in-person voting.

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger says those numbers are shattering the old records and he insists the vote is safe and secure.

Sean Tate says it was easy for himself and his family.

“It was nice. it was real fluid. everything was pretty easy and straightforward,” Tate said.

More than three million people in Georgia have submitted a ballot during the early voting period.

At a Wednesday morning news conference, Raffensperger said the early voting turnout is unprecedented in Georgia history and could top four million.

He knows this is one of the most contentious elections in U.S. history and he’s pleading with both sides to show good sportsmanship.

Chief operating officer Gabe Sterling is also warning against disinformation and misinformation campaigns aimed at sewing confusion among voters.

Raffensperger says the vote is safe and secure and says he’s ready to defend the results of this election.