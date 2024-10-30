Local

Georgia continues to shatter early voting records as election day approaches

By WSBTV

Early voting in Georgia

By WSBTV

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Georgia is seeing record numbers of early, in-person voting.

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger says those numbers are shattering the old records and he insists the vote is safe and secure.

Sean Tate says it was easy for himself and his family.

“It was nice. it was real fluid. everything was pretty easy and straightforward,” Tate said.

More than three million people in Georgia have submitted a ballot during the early voting period.

At a Wednesday morning news conference, Raffensperger said the early voting turnout is unprecedented in Georgia history and could top four million.

He knows this is one of the most contentious elections in U.S. history and he’s pleading with both sides to show good sportsmanship.

Chief operating officer Gabe Sterling is also warning against disinformation and misinformation campaigns aimed at sewing confusion among voters.

Raffensperger says the vote is safe and secure and says he’s ready to defend the results of this election.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!