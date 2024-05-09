Ground stop in effect at Atlanta airport following severe weather threat in north Georgia

A strong storm system moved through the Southeast Thursday, pushing severe storms through north Georgia and metro Atlanta.

>> Download the WSB Radio App to stay up to date on the weather in your area here

As a result, a Tornado Watch was issued for all of north Georgia -- including metro Atlanta -- through 1 p.m.

On Thursday, according to the Federal Aviation Administration, officials issued a ground stop at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport due to severe weather moving through the north Georgia.

Damaging wind gusts as high as 60 mph or greater were the main impacts from the storms. This is strong enough to knock down trees and powerlines, and widespread wind damage was a possibility through Thursday afternoon.

>> Read the latest content from WSB Meteorologist Christina Edwards here

Large hail -- 1 inch to 1.5 inches in diameter -- was possible through the morning and afternoon. Hail this large can cause considerable damage to car windshields as well as damage to roofs and home siding.

Brief tornadoes remained possible throughout Thursday afternoon.

It is important to remember that a storm complex like this can evolve in real time, so be sure to check back with 95.5 WSB for updated forecast information.





©2024 Cox Media Group