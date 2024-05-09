Heavy rain, strong to severe storms arrive this morning through the afternoon

A strong storm system is moving through the Southeast today, eventually pushing severe storms through North Georgia and Metro Atlanta this morning through the afternoon.
A Mesoscale Convective System -- which I will call a “thunderstorm complex” -- will move through the Southeast during the course of this morning and afternoon.
Below is the Storm Prediction Center’s Convective Outlook for today (Thursday).
Damaging wind gusts as high as 60 mph or greater will be the main impacts from the storms. This is strong enough to knock down trees and powerlines, and widespread wind damage is a possibility this morning through this afternoon.
Large hail -- 1 inch to 1.5 inches in diameter -- is possible through the morning and afternoon. Hail this large can cause considerable damage to car windshields as well as damage to roofs and home siding.
Timing Out the Storms: Early Thursday through Thursday Afternoon
A cold front associated with this “storm complex” will push a line of heavy rain and thunderstorms through North Georgia early Thursday morning, and the line of storms will sweep through Metro Atlanta between 7am and 2pm Thursday.
Below is the Southeast view of the Futurecast Radar Imagery of the “storm complex” as it moves from Tennessee into North Georgia. The “z” stands for Zulu, and Atlanta’s time is currently 4 hours behind Zulu time.
Storms within the complex will be capable of producing damaging wind gusts as high as 60 mph or greater, and a brief tornado cannot be ruled out for the Metro Atlanta area. Below is the Futurecast Hour-by-Hour Radar Imagery for Metro Atlanta and North Georgia.
It is important to remember that a storm complex like this can evolve in real time, so be sure to check back with 95.5 WSB for updated forecast information.
I will also track the storms as they move through Metro Atlanta live on 95.5 WSB.
Be sure to charge all cellphones and tablets today -- in the event of a power outage, you can stream our coverage live on the WSB Radio App.
