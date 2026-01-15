Governor Kemp to unveil full legislative agenda in State of the State address

ATLANTA — Governor Brian Kemp is set to lay out his full legislative agenda Thursday morning during his annual State of the State address to the Georgia General Assembly.

Kemp will address both chambers of the legislature at 11 a.m., outlining his priorities for his final year in office. He says providing financial relief and addressing affordability will be at the top of his agenda.

“Making everyday life more affordable for hardworking Georgians will continue to be my top priority this legislative session,” Kemp said.

Speaking to business and political leaders this week, Kemp emphasized that affordability has been a focus of his administration for several years.

“While some politicians across the country are suddenly talking about affordability and quality of life, in Georgia we’ve been actually doing something about it,” he said.

The governor has also announced plans to double down on infrastructure investments, proposing more than $2 billion in new funding to improve state roads and bridges. In addition, Kemp says he plans to roll out a major initiative aimed at connecting college students with jobs.

Kemp also plans to propose a new grant program to address homelessness as part of his agenda.

“What we did is what all elected officials should do; we listen to the people and we put them first,” Kemp said.

The address will mark Kemp’s final State of the State speech as governor, as he outlines his legislative priorities for the session ahead.

WSB Radio’s Jonathan O’Brien contributed to this story.