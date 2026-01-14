Gov. Kemp proposes $50 million grant program to address homelessness

ATLANTA — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is proposing a $50 million grant program to help combat street homelessness in Atlanta and other cities across the state.

A 2024 count put the number of people living on Atlanta’s streets at more than 1,000.

Kemp says resources will go to multiple areas of need and will be carefully designed.

“Resources will go to emergency shelter and transitional housing, street outreach and engagement teams and wrap around services like mental health care, drug rehab and other needs,” Kemp said.

In addition to the one-time state funds, other matching dollars will come from public and private partners, according to Kemp.