Governor Kemp proposes over $2B in road improvement projects

ATLANTA — If you live on metro Atlanta’s south side your commute could get easier if Governor Kemp gets his way.

Kemp says he will pursue major road improvement projects during his final legislative session.

Saying he wants to continue to build on previous investments in infrastructure, the governor is asking lawmakers to approve $1.8B to add express lanes on I-75 in Henry County.

“Our initial estimates indicate once these express lanes are completed, as much as 70% more vehicles will be able to pass through that corridor during the rush hour,” Kemp states.

Kemp also wants to put $200M into improvements on Highway 316 and $250M for local road grants.

Kemp will lay out his full legislative agenda Thursday.