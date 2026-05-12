Georgia’s state forester lifts burn ban statewide as crews make progress containing wildfires

BRANTLEY COUNTY, GA — After several weeks of wildfires, Georgia’s state forester has lifted the burn ban for all counties statewide.

Officials said there are still local burn restrictions in place, including metro Atlanta’s annual summer burn ban, which remains in effect through Oct. 1.

Authorities say crews are continuing to make progress containing major wildfires burning in South Georgia. The Pineland Road Fire and Highway 82 Fire, the two largest wildfires in south Georgia, are now 90% contained, according to officials.

Earlier this month, Gov. Brian Kemp issued an executive order easing outdoor burning restrictions in some parts of South Georgia as firefighters continue making progress containing wildfires that have been burning for weeks.

The American Red Cross is continuing to assist families displaced by the wildfires.

The Forsyth County Fire Department recently launched a disaster relief drive to collect supplies for people impacted by the fires.

State officials continue to urge residents to follow local burn restrictions and use caution when burning outdoors.