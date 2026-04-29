Red Cross working to aid families impacted by South Georgia wildfires

BRANTLEY COUNTY, GA — While many residents remain impacted by South Georgia wildfires, the American Red Cross is working to ensure displaced families have a safe place to stay and access to meals.

American Red Cross spokesperson Katie Zwerk said response efforts are ongoing in Brantley County, Georgia.

The Georgia Forestry Commission said crews responded to eight new wildfires on Tuesday.

During a visit to South Georgia on Tuesday, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp said rain over the weekend provided some relief for firefighters working to contain the blazes. Gov. Kemp added there is still a long way to go before the fires are fully contained.

The Pineland Fire has burned more than 32,000 acres and is 23% contained. The Highway 82 Fire in Brantley County has burned more than 22,000 acres and is about one-third contained, according to officials.

The Forsyth County Fire Department said it is also launching a disaster relief drive through May 10 to collect supplies for those impacted by the wildfires.

Officials said the situation remains active as crews continue containment and relief efforts across South Georgia