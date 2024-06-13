Georgia’s Charlie Condon bringing home 2024 Dick Howser Trophy

On Thursday, live from Charles Schwab Stadium, officials named Georgia’s Charlie Condon as this year’s Dick Howser Trophy recipient.

In a statement, Christopher Lakos, Asst. Athletic Director, Sports Comm. for the University of Georgia Athletic Association, said Condon is the first Bulldog to win the award.

In response to the announcement, Condon said, “It meant a lot to be up for the award and now also to win it. I’ve said before it’s an individual recognition, but it comes from a big support staff including family, teammates and coaches from Georgia and a loving group in Athens.

“I’m honored to bring the award back to represent the University of Georgia.”

The UGAAA confirmed that Condon will receive the award during a news conference Friday morning at Charles Schwab Stadium, site of the College World Series.

The Dick Howser Trophy reportedly honors the former Florida State University All-America shortstop and major league player and manager who died of brain cancer in 1987. According to the UGAAA, the trophy is regarded as baseball’s “most prestigious award and the equivalent of the Heisman Trophy.”

Condon, a Marietta native, is “arguably the best player in the history of the Bulldogs’ baseball program, exiting this season leading the nation with 37 home runs, a .433 batting average and 1.009 slugging percentage,” Dawgnation’s Mike Griffith writes.

“It’s an extreme honor for Charlie to be the Dick Howser Trophy winner,” UGA coach Wes Johnson said. “You think about it, 300 teams in college baseball, and all the players on every team and to be recognized as the best player in college baseball in that pool is hard to describe and to put into words. What he’s done for the University of Georgia and our baseball program in a short time is unrivaled.”

Johnson added, “The great thing about Charlie is you always hope your best player is a great human being, who is caring and a great teammate, and how important it is to develop yourself and your teammates through leadership and hard work. Charlie checks all those boxes. It’s an experience I’ll never forget, and for the rest of my coaching career, I would bet I’ll never have another Charlie Condon.

“For me, it’s a season I’ll never forget, and I’m one of Charlie Condon’s biggest fans the rest of his life.”

Other finalists for the award included Oregon State’s Travis Bazzana, Wake Forest’s Chase Burns, Florida’s Jac Caglianone and Arkansas’ Hagen Smith.

