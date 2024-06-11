Charlie Condon exits Georgia baseball season ‘a melting pot of emotions,’ leaves legendary mark

ATHENS — Charlie Condon called it a “melting pot of emotions” after Georgia’s magical season and his glorious career came to an end on Monday night.

Condon, who in true legend fashion homered in his final collegiate at-bat, stands as the SEC Player of the Year and a projected top pick in the upcoming (July 14-16) Major League Baseball Draft as he exits the Bulldogs baseball program.

“It’s been a long ride since I got here, incredibly thankful for this university and this program and the coaches and team and everybody that put the time and resources into developing me,” a tearful Condon said minutes after Georgia’s season ended with a hard-fought 8-5 loss to dialed in North Carolina State team.

Read more at DawgNation.com