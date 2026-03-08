Georgia Tech fires men’s basketball head coach

ATLANTA — Georgia Tech has let go of its men’s basketball head coach after three seasons, according to ESPN.

The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets men’s basketball program fired Damon Stoudamire after the team posted an 11–20 record during the 2025 season. During his tenure leading Georgia Tech, Stoudamire finished with a 42–55 overall record.

Stoudamire was drafted in 1995 by the Toronto Raptors and went on to play in the NBA for several teams, including the Portland Trail Blazers, Memphis Grizzlies and San Antonio Spurs.

He became Georgia Tech’s head coach in 2023 after serving as an assistant coach with the Boston Celtics from 2021 to 2023.

Before joining the Celtics’ coaching staff, Stoudamire worked as an assistant coach at Rice Owls men’s basketball, Arizona Wildcats men’s basketball and Memphis Tigers men’s basketball. He was also the head coach at the Pacific Tigers men’s basketball from 2016 to 2021.