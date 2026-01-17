Georgia still reporting ‘high’ flu activity, CDC says

ATLANTA — Flu season is still going strong, but there are encouraging signs from the Atlanta-based CDC.

The CDC reports two consecutive weeks of declines in flu activity nationwide, with the number of states reporting high flu activity falling from 44 to 36.

Georgia, however, remains among the states in the ‘high’ category.

CDC officials recently warned that they expected a spike in cases after the holidays. Health officials say flu activity is very high in metro Atlanta. CDC recently called this the most severe flu season since 2018, noting more than 3,100 Americans died from the virus in 2025.

The CDC recommends following these tips to avoid getting the flu: