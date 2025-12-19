Georgia now among states with high levels of flu activity, CDC reports

ATLANTA — As we head into the peak of the winter holiday season, more than a dozen states now are reporting high flu activity.

Georgia is now among them.

The latest CDC flu surveillance shows 14 states reporting high or very high flu activity.

This week, two more children died from the flu bring the total to three this year.

It’s estimated that at least 49,000 people have ended up in the hospital and 1,900 have died from influenza.

Nearly 90% of the cases belong to the subclade K, which is a newly emerged subgroup of the seasonal flu virus called H3N2 influenza.

It is a virus also being called a super flu.