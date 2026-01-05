Health experts warn flu cases in Georgia could rise after holidays

ATLANTA — Georgia’s flu season has already been a rough one, and health experts warn it could get even worse in the coming weeks.

Doctors say infection numbers are expected to spike over the next two weeks following holiday gatherings with friends and family. They hope cases will begin to decline later this month, though experts note the flu season can extend into the spring.

Health officials say flu activity is very high right now in metro Atlanta and is expected to get worse before it gets better. For the first time, Emory Healthcare has launched a 24/7 flu hotline. Emory’s Dr. Jessica Howard-Anderson says the hotline number is posted on banners across all Emory Healthcare websites. The number is 404-544-9358.

Howard-Anderson says this week will be critical as people return to work and school.

The Atlanta-based CDC has called this the most severe flu season since 2018, noting more than 3,100 Americans died from the virus in 2025. Health experts say a new variant spreading quickly is driving a rise in illnesses and hospitalizations nationwide and in Georgia, which is among the hardest-hit states.

Doctors continue to urge people to get a flu shot, saying it is still not too late. If someone does become infected, many recommend antiviral medications such as Tamiflu to help reduce symptoms.

“It is never too late to get the vaccine,” said Dr. Jessica Shepherd, chief medical officer for HERS. “Even for me personally, I was a little bit later in the season but I still got the flu vaccine.”

This new year, vaccine policies may also be shifting into the workplace. David Dodd, CEO of Atlanta-based vaccine developer GeoVax, says more companies are stepping in to help employees manage their healthcare, including access to vaccines.

“We have nutritionists there, nurses and pharmacists there administering if people would like to have those vaccines they are available, it’s a matter of convenience,” Dodd said.

Dodd says employers are increasingly offering on-site vaccines, health screenings, and wellness benefits, calling it good business sense and noting a healthier workforce benefits everyone.