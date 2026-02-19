Georgia State Election Board demands Fulton County preserve ballots seized by FBI

FULTON COUNTY, GA — The Republican-dominated Georgia State Election Board is sending a message to Fulton County.

Republican board member Sally Grubbs says the board is demanding Fulton County preserve election documents seized by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

“Things are not okay in Fulton County,” Grubbs said.

The board had previously subpoenaed those records.

In a new court filing this week, the county argued the FBI raid showed a disregard for constitutional rights.

Fulton County is asking a judge to order the Department of Justice to return the ballots.