Fulton County lawmakers react to unsealed FBI affidavit

FULTON COUNTY, GA — — New fallout is emerging following the unsealing of the criminal affidavit that led to the FBI’s raid on the Fulton County’s Elections office.

Fulton County Democrats, including state Representative Saira Draper, have dismissed the information in the affidavit as “pathetic.”

Meanwhile, Republicans such as State Senator Greg Dolezal argue the documents highlight problems in Fulton County’s handling of the 2020 election. Dolezal called on the state election board to exercise its authority to take over the county’s elections.

The state election board had previously declined to intervene, with Chairman Robb Pitts saying in a recent interview that the board would resist any takeover effort.

The board is scheduled to meet a week from Wednesday.

The unsealed documents outline the FBI’s reasoning for probable cause that justified the search. Investigators allege certain election materials were not properly preserved, among other issues. The 23-page affidavit includes descriptions of individuals, though a judge has ordered that the names of all non-governmental witnesses remain redacted.

Officials said they are continuing to review the documents to piece together additional details.