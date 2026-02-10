Documents unsealed in FBI search of Fulton County election office

FULTON COUNTY, GA — Court records tied to a federal search warrant were unsealed Tuesday, detailing the basis for the FBI’s search of a Fulton County election office.

The documents outline the reasoning behind probable cause that investigators say allowed the FBI to move forward with the search. The affidavits allege that certain materials were not properly saved, among other issues.

The affidavit totals 23 pages. A judge previously ordered that the names of all non-governmental witnesses remain redacted. While the documents include descriptions of individuals, the names of those witnesses are not included.

Officials said they are continuing to review the material to piece together additional details from the affidavits.

Following the release, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger issued a statement responding to the unsealed documents.

“As Secretary of State, I’ve made Georgia the safest and most secure place to vote,” Raffensperger said. “Instead of wasting time and tax dollars trying to change the past with baseless and repackaged claims, let’s focus our efforts on building a safer, more affordable future for all hardworking Georgians.”