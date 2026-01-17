Georgia man accused of selling more than $1.3 million in counterfeit tickets pleads guilty

JONES COUNTY, GA — A 43-year-old Alpharetta man who was accused of selling counterfeit sports and concert tickets has pleaded guilty.

US Attorney Theodore S. Hertzberg previously said Matthew Neet offered fraudulent property investment opportunities in teak/timberland property in Costa Rica with no intention of investing the money.

He also offered to sell tickets to University of Georgia football games against Alabama, Ole Miss and Texas, but never provided the tickets, according to officials.

The issue is none of the stuff that he sold existed, according to deputies.

Jones County deputies said Neet had taken advantage of at least 30 people across the state of Georgia and made more than $1.3 million.

Neet entered a guilty plea on Jan. 15, during a change-of-plea hearing in federal court, according to officials. Neet pleaded guilty to one count of criminal information and officials say the plea was entered as part of an agreement with federal prosecutors.

He was arrested in Louisiana and extradited to Jones County Jail November of 2024.

A judge is set to sentence Neet on May 5.