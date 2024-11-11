Man accused of selling $1.3 million in UGA football, concert tickets that never existed

JONES COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies arrested a Georgia man accused of selling counterfeit sports and concert tickets totaling more than $1.3 million.

The Jones County Sheriff’s Office said Matthew Neet had been selling University of Georgia football tickets, concert tickets and real estate.

The issue is none of the stuff that he sold existed, according to deputies.

Jones County deputies said Neet had taken advantage of at least 30 people across the state of Georgia, making over $1.3 million.

Neet was arrested in Louisiana and extradited to Jones County Jail last week.

Neet was denied bond and faces charges of theft by deception.