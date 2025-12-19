Alpharetta man faces federal charges after being accused of ripping off UGA football fans

ALPHARETTA, GA — An Alpharetta man faces federal wire fraud charges after he’s accused of scamming real estate investors and college football fans looking for tickets to some of UGA’s biggest games of the season.

US Attorney Theodore S. Hertzberg says Matthew Neet offered fraudulent property investment opportunities in teak/timberland property in Costa Rica with no intention of investing the money.

He also offered to sell tickets to University of Georgia football games against Alabama, Ole Miss and Texas, but never provided the tickets.

The 43-year-old Neet is accused of ripping off $943,000 from at least two dozen football fans and investors out of close to a million dollars.

Jones County deputies said Neet had taken advantage of at least 30 people across the state of Georgia.

“As we enter the college football playoff, fans should exercise caution when purchasing tickets for games. Unfortunately, scammers may seek to exploit the rich history and tradition of college football for quick cash. And, as always, investors should be wary of too-good-to-be-true wealth building opportunities.” Hertzberg says.

Neet waived indictment and agreed to proceed by criminal information on Friday.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is investigating.