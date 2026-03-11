Georgia launches first-ever program to help address homelessness

ATLANTA — Money is now available for local governments in Georgia to help address homelessness in their communities.

The program, called Georgia Rehoused, is the first of its kind in the state, according to Ryan Evans with the Georgia Department of Community Affairs.

“We think that community-driven solutions have the greatest potential for lasting impact,” Evans said. “Georgia Rehoused will help communities and DCA identify the best funding opportunities to address a community’s needs.”

Applications are open until April 7, and the agency hopes to start awarding grants beginning in June.