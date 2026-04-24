Metro Atlanta high school student in ICE custody faces deportation

DUNWOODY, GA — A metro Atlanta high school student is being held in U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody and faces possible deportation to Honduras, according to his attorney.

The student, who attends Dunwoody High School, was taken into custody after being arrested by Dunwoody police for driving without a license.

His attorney, Alexandros Cornejo, said the student, Axel Rios, turned 18 in January 2026 and does not have a strong connection to Honduras.

“He doesn’t know Honduras. His Spanish is very, very poor and he does not deserve to be sent back to a country that he doesn’t remember,” Cornejo said.

Cornejo said the legal team is working to keep Rios in the United States.

Rios is currently in ICE custody while deportation proceedings move forward.

Officials have not released additional details about the case.

The situation remains under review by officials.