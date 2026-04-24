1 dead, 1 injured after police chase ends in crash in Atlanta

ATLANTA — An investigation is underway after a police chase involving suspected car break-ins ended in a crash in Atlanta, leaving one person dead and another injured.

Atlanta police said officers responded just before 3 a.m. Friday to a report of a larceny from a vehicle at 125 Milton Ave SE. An off-duty officer reported seeing suspects in a white sedan breaking into vehicles and requested assistance.

When officers arrived, they located the vehicle, which drove off at a high rate of speed and refused to stop. Police said the pursuit ended when the driver lost control and crashed into a pole.

“At the crash scene, officers found one male lying on the ground outside the vehicle,” Atlanta police officials said. “They then discovered a second individual inside the car, which had caught fire. Officers worked quickly and were able to remove the individual from the burning vehicle.”

Grady EMS and Atlanta Fire Rescue transported both occupants to the hospital, where the passenger was pronounced dead.

The driver, identified as Vincent Steele, was taken to Grady Detention and is in serious condition, police said.

Investigators said Steele is also a suspect in a 2024 homicide case in Atlanta and was previously on the city’s top 10 most wanted list.

The Georgia State Patrol is leading the crash investigation.