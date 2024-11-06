Georgia election results live updates: Most polls across Georgia are now closed; some still open

ATLANTA — Election Day is here and voters have less than an hour to cast their vote for who should head to the White House.

In Georgia, polling locations opened at 7 a.m., and the more than three million Georgians who haven’t voted have until 7 p.m. to cast their ballots for who they want to be the next President of the United States.

On top of picking between Vice President Kamala Harris and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz or former President Donald Trump and Ohio Sen. JD Vance, Georgians have three ballot amendments and referendums to approve or reject, plus a variety of local elections.

LIVE UPDATES:

7:10 p.m.

The Associated Press has called Indiana and Kentucky for former President Donald Trump. They have also called Vermont for Vice President Kamala Harris.

The current electoral vote count, according to the Associated Press, is 19 for Trump and 3 for Harris. Winning the presidency requires 270 electoral college votes.

7:00 p.m. Most polls are now closed

Most polls across the state of Georgia are now closed.

6:47 p.m. 15 polling locations to stay open late

Raffensperger says 15 polling locations across the state will stay open late. Twelve of them were for security issues and the other three were for technical issues.

6:45 p.m. Well-over 1.2 million votes cast on Tuesday

Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger says another record for voter turnout was broken on Election Day. He says well-over 1.2 million votes were cast on Tuesday, meaning more than 5.2 million votes total were cast.

6:30 p.m.

Most polls across the state of Georgia have just 30 minutes left until closing.

6:22 p.m. All clear given at Tucker library polling place after bomb threat

The all-clear has been given at the polling location at the Reid Cofer Library in Tucker after a reported bomb threat.

DeKalb County election officials say they have received seven bomb threats throughout the day, including five polling locations:

New Bethel AME Church, 8350 Rockbridge Rd., Lithonia

New Life Community Center, 3592 Flat Shoals Rd., Decatur

North DeKalb Senior Center, 3393 Malone Dr., Chamblee

Reid H. Cofer Library, 5234 Lavista Rd., Tucker

Wesley Chapel Library, 2861 Wesley Chapel Rd., Decatur

Election officials are in the process of extending voting times at those locations. It’s unclear for how long.

The other locations included a former Sam’s Club in Stonecrest and the Salem Panola Library on Salem Road in Lithonia, neither of which are active polling locations.

5:47 p.m. Polling place in Tucker evacuated after bomb threat

The polling location at the Reid Cofer Library on Lavista Road in Tucker has been evacuated due to a reported bomb threat.

5:42 p.m. Fulton County extends hours at five polling places

The Fulton County Board of Elections has extended voting hours at five polling places, including:

Etris Darnell Community Center – Open until 7:45 p.m.

C.H. Gullatt Elementary School – Open until 7:15 p.m.

Southwest Arts Center – Open until 7:43 p.m.

Northwood Elementary School – Open until 7:45 p.m.

Lake Forest Elementary School – Open until 7:10 p.m.

5:15 p.m. More than 780,000 votes cast on Tuesday

More than 783,000 votes have been cast in Georgia on Tuesday. Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger anticipates turnout to pick up over the last two hours and expects 1.2 million votes will be cast by the end of the day. With the 4 million cast during early voting, Raffensperger anticipates there will be at least 5.2 million votes from Georgians.

He also says that the average wait time at polling locations statewide is just one minute.

5:10 p.m. Bipartisan group of former state leaders oversee election process

Former governors Nathan Deal and Roy Barnes as well as former Senator Saxby Chambliss and former Atlanta Mayor Shirley Franklin formed a bipartisan group of state leaders who Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger had oversee election processes on Tuesday, he announced in a Tuesday evening news conference.

5:04 p.m. 2 Gwinnett County precincts ordered to stay open late

Precincts 52 and 112 in Gwinnett County have been ordered to stay open until 7:58 p.m.

2:40 p.m. Non-credible threats at polling sites may be linked to Russia

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger says threats made against several polling sites that have been deemed non-credible may have come from Russia.

“Georgia is not going to be intimidated,” Raffensperger said.

He went on to say that more than 700,000 Georgians have cast their votes so far on Election Day.

2:19 p.m. FBI Statement on Bomb Threats to Polling Locations

“The FBI is aware of bomb threats to polling locations in several states, many of which appear to originate from Russian email domains. None of the threats have been determined to be credible thus far.

Election integrity is among the FBI’s highest priorities. We will continue to work closely with our state and local law enforcement partners to respond to any threats to our elections and to protect our communities as Americans exercise their right to vote.”

1:47 p.m. Non-credible threat made against Gwinnett County poll site

Police say a threat was called into Fulton County, but it was determined it was a polling place in Gwinnett County.

Gwinnett PD told Channel 2 Action News that the Mountain Park Aquatic Center was evacuated briefly and everyone was allowed back inside.

1:10 p.m. City of Mulberry reports voting issues for its special election

Channel 2 Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson learned about voting issues for Mulberry’s first city council election.

Some voters were put in the wrong district and voted incorrectly. The people who have already voted cannot vote again.

The City of Mulberry released the following statement:

“Last week the Gwinnett County Board of Registrations and Elections (”GCBORE”) was made aware of an issue related to the districting for the Special Election for the City of Mulberry. Upon investigating this issue, the GCBORE confirmed that 337 registered voters were placed in the incorrect council district and that 56 of these 337 registered voters had already cast their ballots during the Advanced In-Person (“AIP”) voting period.

These voters, as well as the candidates for the City Council for the City of Mulberry, are being notified of this error, which only impacts votes for the Special Election for the City of Mulberry and does not impact votes for the General Election, which is a separate ballot. The 56 voters who cast their ballot in the Special Election for the City of Mulberry during AIP voting cannot vote again.

On Election Day, two additional Gwinnett County Elections employees will be onsite at the City of Mulberry Election Day polling location — Hamilton Mill United Methodist Church Student Center, 1450 Pine Road, Dacula — to manually issue correct and appropriate ballots to any of the remaining 281 impacted voters.”

1:06 p.m. Voting time extended at 2 Cobb County locations

Two polling locations in Cobb County will remain open an additional 20 minutes after a judge approved a court order to provide the extension.

According to county officials, the precincts at Mount Paran Church of God, 1700 Allgood Rd NE and at Kell High School, 4770 Lee Waters Road will be open until 7:20 p.m. after delays in the morning from equipment issues.

Officials said “Voters should be aware that, due to federal races on the ballot, anyone casting a ballot at these precincts during the extended hours will need to vote via a provisional ballot.”

1:00 p.m. Former Pres. Donald Trump casts his vote

Former President Donald Trump cast his vote, according to ABC News. Vice President Kamala Harris says she voted by mail-in ballot.











