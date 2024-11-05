Politics

Georgia election results: Here are the polling locations staying open late in metro Atlanta

By WSBTV

Voting hours being extended at some metro Atlanta polling locations (WSB-TV)

By WSBTV

ATLANTA — Most polls across the state of Georgia are set to close at 7 p.m. But some sites across metro Atlanta will be staying open a little later.

Some of them are staying open because of late starts, others because of breaks that had to be taken because of non-credible threats made against some polling locations.

A DeKalb County polling location at the Reid Cofer Library in Tucker has been evacuated because of a bomb threat. There is no word yet on if it will stay open late.

Here are the polling places where you will have a little extra time to cast your ballot for the next President of the United States:

Cobb County:

  • Mount Paran Church of God (1700 Allgood Rd. NE) - Open until 7:20 p.m.
  • Kell High School (4770 Lee Waters Rd.) - Open until 7:20 p.m.

Fulton County:

  • Etris Darnell Community Center – Open until 7:45 p.m.
  • C.H. Gullatt Elementary School – Open until 7:15 p.m.
  • Southwest Arts Center – Open until 7:43 p.m.
  • Northwood Elementary School – Open until 7:45 p.m.
  • Lake Forest Elementary School – Open until 7:10 p.m.

Gwinnett County:

  • Precinct 52 (Mountain Park Activity Building at 1063 Rockbridge Rd.) - Open until 7:58 p.m.
  • Precinct 112 (Mountain Park Activity Building at 1063 Rockbridge Rd.) - Open until 7:58 p.m.
0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!