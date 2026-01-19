Some lawmakers want to curb data centers, Georgia Chamber of Commerce CEO sees value in industry

ATLANTA — As Georgia lawmakers considers measures to curb data centers in the state, Georgia Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Chris Clark says he believes there is value in the industry.

There are at least two bills so far to phase out or immediately eliminate hundreds of millions of dollars in data center tax breaks and another would put a year-long moratorium on new construction.

Clark says the sate has a lot more going for it than tax breaks and he also understands the push to do something.

“There is property tax abatements, there is zoning opportunities, it’s the entire business climate that data centers like,” said Clark.

Last week, Roswell became the latest city in metro Atlanta to pause new data centers.

Earlier this month, the Henry County Commission voted to begin drafting new restrictions on data centers. Last month, Coweta County officials approved guidelines regulating noise, land use and water usage by the facilities.