Georgia AG says 11 missing children recovered in nationwide trafficking operation

ATLANTA — Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr says his Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit has recovered 11 missing children in Georgia as part of a nationwide effort targeting trafficking networks.

The recoveries came during Operation “Coast to Coast,” a coordinated effort involving more than 250 law enforcement agencies across 30 states.

Officials said 129 victims were identified nationwide, including 11 minors in Georgia and one adult who was seven months pregnant.

“Sadly, the vast majority of our human trafficking cases involve a child who’s gone missing,” Carr said. “That’s why operations like this are so important – allowing our team to work with law enforcement from across the country to safely locate victims, dismantle trafficking networks, and hold predators accountable.”

Carr’s office said the operation helped locate victims and begin multiple trafficking investigations.

“I’m proud of our Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit for their tireless efforts over the past few days,” Carr said. “But our work doesn’t stop here. We will keep fighting until every child is recovered and every trafficker is behind bars.”

Those efforts have included operations across multiple metro Atlanta-area counties, officials add.