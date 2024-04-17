Fulton County Animal Control Services resume immediately within city of Atlanta

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — After an agreement expired last year, Fulton County officials worked for months to reach an animal service agreement with Atlanta.

The city balked at paying for another multi-year deal, as the bill went from more than $2.5 million to $6 million to keep up with inflation.

But, this week the city offered up a new proposal and Wednesday morning, the county manager told commissioners they were ready to move on it.

“We are fully prepared to resume services to the city of Atlanta immediately and communicated with our EMA director and external affairs director and police chief,” Fulton County manager Dick Anderson said.

Even after the county announced it stopped providing services to the city in early April, the manager said they still offered help.

“Our staff has continued to handle this situation with a great deal of professionalism. We have taken in 98 dogs. If we only had two more it would be a round 100. Those in our care have either been returned to owners, adopted, or still in our care,” Anderson said.

Late Wednesday afternoon, county commissioners voted unanimously to approve a new agreement and resume animal control services in the city of Atlanta immediately.

For Anna Hart, animal control is an issue of public safety. Her son was attacked by pit bulls.

“I’m a resident of the city of Atlanta and Fulton County. They should both have my best,” Hart said.

Residents needing animal control services can call 404-613-0358 to request services.