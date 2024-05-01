Past injuries give us a great idea of who will replace top Georgia draft picks

Georgia’s top five draft picks in the 2024 NFL Draft all have something in common. The quintet of Brock Bowers, Amarius Mims, Ladd McConkey, Kamari Lassiter and Javon Bullard all missed time with injury during the 2024 season.

Bowers and Mims both had TightRope surgery during the season to repair ankle injuries. McConkey missed five games due to back and ankle injuries. Lassiter played in every game but was routinely limited in practice due to a foot injury. Bullard missed two games due to an ankle injury as well.

But while those injuries hurt Georgia during the 2023 season — none more so than in the SEC championship game — it does give us a very good idea about who will fill in for those departed stars.

