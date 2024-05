ATHENS — There will be a lot of new faces in Athens this fall.

Counting 2024 recruits and transfers, the Georgia Bulldogs added 36 new scholarship players for the upcoming 2024 season.

There’s plenty of new talent in the program, ready to replace the eight NFL draft picks and other various departures.

And one newcomer stands out in the mind of ESPN. Billy Tucker tabbed running back Trevor Etienne as the team’s top newcomer for the 2024 season.

