Atlanta City Council approves deal that would bring back Fulton County animal services

ATLANTA — The fight over Atlanta’s animal control services could soon be over.

On Monday, the Atlanta City Council approved a resolution authorizing the mayor to execute an intergovernmental agreement with the Fulton County Government to provide animal control services within the city for five years.

The council said the item was an immediate consideration and sent to the mayor’s office.

Last week, WSB reported that Fulton County had officially cut off the city of Atlanta from animal control services.

This decision was months in the making.

Fulton County wanted the city to more than double what it was paying, to keep up with inflation.

Fulton County Chairman Robb Pitts made the official announcement on April 6.

“The city left us with no other options,” Pitts said on Friday.

Fulton County says they worked for months to reach an agreement after the old one expired last year. Still, the two couldn’t come to terms.