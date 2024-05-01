Georgia baseball cruises past Kennesaw State

Georgia baseball finished a near-spotless nonconference schedule with a comfortable 9-3 win at Kennesaw State on Tuesday.

The Bulldogs (32-12, 10-11 SEC) finished the regular season 22-1 against nonconference opponents, bolstering their postseason resume with a top-100 RPI road win. UGA was particularly dominant on the mound, pitching a combined no-hitter through seven innings.

The Owls (24-19, 14-7 ASUN) totaled three earned runs on just four hits and three walks. Seven Georgia pitchers combined to strike out 12 batters in the win.

“Guys - for the most part - were coming in tonight and really attacking the strike zone, and when you do that with multiple pitches, you’re going to do things like that,” UGA coach Wes Johnson said. “It was nice of our offense to put us in a position where we could do some things.”

