College

Georgia baseball cruises past Kennesaw State

By Jack Leo, DawgNation

Corey Collins (UGA Sports Comm) Georgia catcher and outfielder Corey Collins (6) during Georgia's game against Kennesaw State at Fred Stillwell Baseball Stadium in Kennesaw, Ga., on Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2024. (Kari Hodges/UGAAA) (Kari Hodges/Kari Hodges/UGAAA)

By Jack Leo, DawgNation

Georgia baseball finished a near-spotless nonconference schedule with a comfortable 9-3 win at Kennesaw State on Tuesday.

The Bulldogs (32-12, 10-11 SEC) finished the regular season 22-1 against nonconference opponents, bolstering their postseason resume with a top-100 RPI road win. UGA was particularly dominant on the mound, pitching a combined no-hitter through seven innings.

The Owls (24-19, 14-7 ASUN) totaled three earned runs on just four hits and three walks. Seven Georgia pitchers combined to strike out 12 batters in the win.

“Guys - for the most part - were coming in tonight and really attacking the strike zone, and when you do that with multiple pitches, you’re going to do things like that,” UGA coach Wes Johnson said. “It was nice of our offense to put us in a position where we could do some things.”

Read more at DawgNation.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!