Former DeKalb County superintendent granted bond after being arrested, accused of assaulting wife

ATLANTA — The former superintendent of DeKalb County Schools has been granted bond after being arrested and accused of assaulting his wife on Saturday.

DeKalb County police say officers responded to a domestic call on Chedworth Lane Saturday. Investigators determined there was a verbal dispute between Dr. Devon Horton and his wife that turned physical.

Police say Horton was arrested on charges of aggravated assault and cruelty to children in the third degree after determining children were present at the time of the assault.

Bond was set at $25,000, officials say. Horton was also ordered to have no in-person contact with her.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the DeKalb County School District says officials are aware of the incident but say it is not related to the district.

Horton resigned as superintendent in October of 2025 following his indictment in Illinois in connection with an alleged kickback scheme involving a former school district.