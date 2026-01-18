Former DeKalb County Schools superintendent facing felony charges

DEKALB COUNTY, GA — The former superintendent of DeKalb County Schools is facing felony charges.

Jail records show Dr. Devon Horton was booked into the DeKalb County Jail Saturday on charges of aggravated assault through strangulation and cruelty to children in the third degree. Records indicate Horton was arrested at his home in Stone Mountain.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the DeKalb County School District says officials are aware of the incident but say it is not related to the district.

Horton resigned as superintendent in October of 2025 following his indictment in Illinois in connection with an alleged kickback scheme involving a former school district.

WSB Radio has reached out to the DeKalb County Police Department for more information but has not yet received a response.

The case remains under investigation.

WSB Radio’s Jonathan O’Brien contributed to this story.