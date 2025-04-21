Local

A final salute: South Fulton pays tribute to Lt. Helio Garcia as he’s laid to rest today

By WSB Radio News Staff and Bill Caiaccio
Lieutenant Helio Garcia with South Fulton Police Department
By WSB Radio News Staff and Bill Caiaccio

SOUTH FULTON, GA — Flags across Fulton County and at the Georgia State Capitol are flying at half-staff today to honor Lieutenant Helio Garcia, the South Fulton police officer killed in the line of duty.

Lt. Garcia died last week in a tragic head-on crash. He was among the original members of the South Fulton Police Department and is remembered for his unwavering dedication to service and his love for family.

“Every time I sat down with Helio, he always brought up his children and where they were and their accomplishments in life,” said South Fulton Police Chief Keith Meadows. Garcia leaves behind a wife and three children.

Governor Brian Kemp issued the order to lower flags, calling it a fitting tribute to Garcia’s service to both Fulton County and the state of Georgia.

A funeral service for Lt. Garcia is scheduled for Monday at 1pm at World Changers Church on Burdett Road in South Fulton. A police motorcade will precede the service, beginning in Cherokee County. The route will travel along Main Street, turn onto Highway 92, continue to Interstate 575 southbound, merge onto I-75/I-85, and exit at Old National Highway before arriving at the church.

The city of South Fulton continues to mourn the loss of a devoted officer, colleague, and father.

WSBs Ashley Simmons contributed to this story

Bill Caiaccio

Bill Caiaccio

News Anchor

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!