A final salute: South Fulton pays tribute to Lt. Helio Garcia as he’s laid to rest today

SOUTH FULTON, GA — Flags across Fulton County and at the Georgia State Capitol are flying at half-staff today to honor Lieutenant Helio Garcia, the South Fulton police officer killed in the line of duty.

Lt. Garcia died last week in a tragic head-on crash. He was among the original members of the South Fulton Police Department and is remembered for his unwavering dedication to service and his love for family.

“Every time I sat down with Helio, he always brought up his children and where they were and their accomplishments in life,” said South Fulton Police Chief Keith Meadows. Garcia leaves behind a wife and three children.

Governor Brian Kemp issued the order to lower flags, calling it a fitting tribute to Garcia’s service to both Fulton County and the state of Georgia.

A funeral service for Lt. Garcia is scheduled for Monday at 1pm at World Changers Church on Burdett Road in South Fulton. A police motorcade will precede the service, beginning in Cherokee County. The route will travel along Main Street, turn onto Highway 92, continue to Interstate 575 southbound, merge onto I-75/I-85, and exit at Old National Highway before arriving at the church.

The city of South Fulton continues to mourn the loss of a devoted officer, colleague, and father.

WSBs Ashley Simmons contributed to this story