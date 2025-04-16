South Fulton police lieutenant killed in head on crash while on duty

SOUTH FULTON, GA — The City of South Fulton is mourning the loss of Lieutenant Helio Garcia, who died following a head-on crash while on duty Monday. The collision occurred near Flat Shoals Road and Connell Road, and is currently under investigation by the Georgia State Patrol.

According to preliminary reports, Lt. Garcia was driving his department issued vehicle when another car crossed into his lane and struck his patrol vehicle head on. He was transported to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

In a statement, South Fulton Police Chief Keith Meadows described Garcia as more than a colleague; “He was family. Lieutenant Garcia served this department and this city with honor and distinction, and we will carry his memory with us in every shift, every call, and every act of service.”

The driver of the other vehicle was also injured. Authorities have not yet determined whether charges will be filed.

Chief Meadows has requested prayers and privacy for Garcia’s family and for the South Fulton Police Department as they grieve this devastating loss.